Del Rioans enjoyed a variety of events celebrating the 59th annual Fiesta de la Amistad.
Amistad festivities began on Thursday, Oct. 18, with the Abrazo ceremony at the Amistad Dam. Dignitaries from the city of Del Rio and the city of Acuña met at the dam and embraced, per the tradition of the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, the abrazo reception, previously known as the mayor’s reception, took place at the Del Rio Civic Center. Both events were open to the public.
The parade took place Saturday morning and began at the intersection of Ogden Street and South Main Street. Parade entries included Miss Del Rio and Miss Del Rio Teen courts, Miss Val Verde and Miss Val Verde Teen courts, Del Rio Middle School band, Velocity Elite Cheer & Dance, Toxic Cheer, Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps TX-66 and many more.
U.S. Representative Will Hurd was the grand marshal for the parade and was honored with the title of Mr. Amistad by the International Good Neighbor Council.
After the parade ended, citizens were able to make their way over to Greenwood Park and experience the arts and crafts show. Local vendors displayed a variety of goods, such as art work, homemade candles, clothing and coffee beans.
Attendees were treated to live performances from La Potra and the Casa de la Cultura’s Ballet Folklórico. Winners from the parade were announced at the arts and crafts show.
Queen City Belles was awarded first place for the Little Miss Belles float, with Brown Plaza Association Royalty in second place and the City of Del Rio and International Good Neighbor Council Royalty in third place.
Kid’s Zone was awarded Most Original and North Heights Elementary STEM was awarded Best Float.
Saturday afternoon Del Rioans enjoyed the first annual bullriding event the Copa de la Amistad.
Bullriders competed as teams in order to receive the highest score.
The Angelo State University Orchestra closed out the festivities with a performance at the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez Jr. Amphitheater on Sunday. The performance was open to the public and citizens were allowed to bring their own drinks and food.
The performance featured the Angelo State University Wind Ensemble, String Orchestra and the Symphony Orchestra. In between set changes, students from the Angelo State University Theater Department performed scenes from plays such as “Julius Caesar.”
The performance closed out with a standing ovation from the crowd.
