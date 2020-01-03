The Queen City Belles kicked off 2020 with a New Year’s Day performance during the Citrus Bowl game on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.
Nine Belles performed in the All American Halftime Show, as part of the football game’s lineup. The game aired on the ABC channel on Jan. 1, at noon central standard time.
Samantha Claudette Lopez, Chloe Thomas, Nicole Meza, Adriana Vasquez, Brianna Fuentes, Karime Ignacio, Savanna Chavez, Jocelyn Jimenez and Vanessa Garcia were each chosen for their skills and technique during a summer camp the Belles attended.
The girls flew to Orlando, Fla. and practiced the new dance routine until the day of the performance. On Thursday, the girls flew back to Del Rio and arrived early in the morning.
“On behalf of the Queen City Belles we would like to extend our most heart-felt appreciation for all the love and support you (the community) continue to show the Belles,” the team said.
As a whole, the Belles appreciate the invitations they receive, and addressed the trips for those invitations are only made possible by hard work and fundraising efforts. “We look forward to your (the community’s) support in helping us reach our goal of taking the entire team to the prestigious National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.,” the team said.
The upcoming parade commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War ll. The Belles were invited by the American Veterans Center Music Celebration and the Mayor of the District of Columbia.
The parade will take place on May 25 and will stream live online for the public, on YouTube. The team will represent the city of Del Rio and the state of Texas in the parade.
Each member of the team is in part responsible for raising their own funds, according to the team. “Continue to support the Queen City Belles and we hope to represent you (the city of Del Rio) and the entire state, as the only dance team from Texas to have been invited,” the team said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.