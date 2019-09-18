A woman utilizing a baseball bat to get others to leave a property was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Del Rio Police Department records state.
Esmeralda Guadalupe Trinidad, 19, a resident of the 200 block of Linda Vista Drive, was arrested on Sept. 9, at 7:20 p.m. at the 500 block of East Virginia Street, by Del Rio Police Department officers, an arrest record shows.
That evening a police officer patrolling the area was waved down by a group of individuals who were arguing outside, next to the roadway, the report states.
A woman, later identified as Trinidad and a resident of the location, stated she wanted another individual to leave the place, the report states.
The individual who was being told to leave presented multiple bruises covering their arms, the report states.
When the officer asked what happened, the individual said Trinidad was asking them to leave and had beaten them with a baseball bat about one hour earlier, the report states.
The officer went back to talk to the resident of the property, who recognized having committed the assault, the report states.
Trinidad was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, and taken to the police department for processing.
