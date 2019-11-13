Nov. 1

Joseph Andrew Guajardo

Forgery money

Theft of property greater or equal to $100 less than $750

Motion to revoke violation of probation possession of marijuana less than 2oz x2

Del Rio Police Department

Jesus Fidencio Sifuentes Tapia

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon x2

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causes bodily injury

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 2

Jose Alberto Castro, Jr.

Deadly conduct

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 3

Jesus Daniel Salinas

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Christopher Pablo

Possession of marijuana less than 2oz in a drug free zone

Del Rio Police Department

Nov. 4

Juan Ramon Rodriguez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Calistro Rodriguez, Jr.

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence

Nov. 5

Jose Eulalio Iracheta

Possession of marijuana less than 2oz in a drug free zone

Violation of probation possession of marijuana less than 2oz

Texas Department of Public Safety

Nov. 6

Consuelo Barajas

Criminal trespass 

Del Rio Police Department

Albino Cedillo

Violation of bond/protective order

Assault causes bodily injury/family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Sergio Perez

Theft of property, greater or equal to $1500 less than $20,000 enhanced

Theft of property, greater or equal to $1500 less than $20,000 x2

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 7

Pedro Morales

Possession of marijuana less than 2oz in a drug free zone

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

