Nov. 1
Joseph Andrew Guajardo
Forgery money
Theft of property greater or equal to $100 less than $750
Motion to revoke violation of probation possession of marijuana less than 2oz x2
Del Rio Police Department
Jesus Fidencio Sifuentes Tapia
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon x2
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causes bodily injury
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 2
Jose Alberto Castro, Jr.
Deadly conduct
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 3
Jesus Daniel Salinas
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Christopher Pablo
Possession of marijuana less than 2oz in a drug free zone
Del Rio Police Department
Nov. 4
Juan Ramon Rodriguez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Calistro Rodriguez, Jr.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence
Nov. 5
Jose Eulalio Iracheta
Possession of marijuana less than 2oz in a drug free zone
Violation of probation possession of marijuana less than 2oz
Texas Department of Public Safety
Nov. 6
Consuelo Barajas
Criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Albino Cedillo
Violation of bond/protective order
Assault causes bodily injury/family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Sergio Perez
Theft of property, greater or equal to $1500 less than $20,000 enhanced
Theft of property, greater or equal to $1500 less than $20,000 x2
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 7
Pedro Morales
Possession of marijuana less than 2oz in a drug free zone
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
