An insurance and banking company is warning its customers of potential cons and fly-by-nights, and is also issuing advice to Del Rioans affected by the Saturday, April 11, hail storm which caused severe damages to area homes, vehicles and other structures.
USAA Lead Communications Director Rebekah Nelson said the military community-oriented insurance provider is currently assisting members who have been affected by the recent hail storm.
She said those affected by the storm in their property need to make temporary repairs, taking reasonable steps to protect their property from further damage — for example, by boarding up windows.
“When it’s safe, photograph debris or destroyed items before having them removed or repaired, save receipts for what you spend, and submit them to your USAA adjuster for reimbursement consideration,” Nelson said in a statement released Monday afternoon.
She also advised to be aware of contractors who ask for a large amount of money upfront and contractors whose bids are very low, because they might cut corners and leave you with problems after they’re gone.
“Make sure contractors are qualified, licensed and insured. Work with your insurance company; call the Better Business Bureau or your local municipality for information on reputable contractors,” she said.
Nelson also said those affected by the storm need to not make permanent repairs until a claims adjuster has assessed the damage, and to prepare for the adjuster's visit.
“After a catastrophe, because of the large number of claims, USAA prioritizes inspections by the severity of the damage to the insured properties. An adjuster will come out as soon as possible. The more information you have about your damages — a description, date of purchase, and what it would cost to replace or repair — the faster your claim can be settled,” she said.
Nelson said USAA members can report claims by using the company’s mobile app, with a mobile device by visiting mobile.usaa.com, online at usaa.com/help, or by calling 1 800 531 USAA (8722).
