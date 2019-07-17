Two Del Rioans were recently arrested and each charged with assaulting their own mother, in unrelated incidents occurring in Del Rio on July 7.
In the first case, a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with family violence after police officers responded to a report of an incident with his mother.
Jose Antonio Hernandez, a resident of the 200 block of East Cortinas Street, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. after officers responded to the site in reference to a man being aggressive toward his mother.
The police officers, records state, made contact with the woman, who said she was assaulted by her son and was in pain.
The man, according to an incident report, stated they had assaulted each other, and wanted to go to jail.
Hernandez was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and transported to the police department for processing.
In the second incident, officers responded to the 2800 block of Veterans Boulevard for a disturbance in progress.
Prior to their arrival, officers were informed by dispatch that a man had left the area in a red Chevrolet Camaro.
As the officers approached the site, they saw a red Camaro leaving the area and initiated a stop at the 2400 block of Dodson Avenue.
The officers learned the man, identified as Matthew John Yanez, 29, a resident of the place on Veterans Boulevard, was being accused of pushing his 65-year-old mother down to the ground and damaging several items in the residence.
Yanez was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly, a state jail felony, and with criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor.
While conducting an inventory of Yanez’s vehicle, the officers found a white crystal-like substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Yanez was also charged with the possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.
