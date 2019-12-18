Voters in Texas’ sprawling District 23 need a representative who understands living and working here.
That was the message of Efrain V. Valdez – teacher, coach, former Del Rio mayor and Val Verde County judge – when he formally announced his candidacy Monday for the U.S. Representative, District 23, seat.
Valdez announced he will seek the Democratic Party nomination for the District 23 seat during the March 2020 Democratic Party Primary Election. Hurd, a Republican, has announced he will retire from the seat at the end of 2020.
Valdez was introduced by his long-time friend, Del Rio attorney Eloy Padilla.
“I am honored to speak about him. He is a good man, an honest man. He is what he is. He doesn’t hide anything. There are no hidden agendas. He is a hard-working man, who has done a lot for this area,” Padilla told a group of Valdez’s family members, friends and supporters who gathered at Memo’s restaurant Monday for the event.
Padilla recounted stories from Valdez’s political career and his tireless work toward protecting and improving Laughlin Air Force Base while he was mayor and as county judge.
“This man has got it. He can do a good job for us in Washington. He’ll tell you the truth straight, straight as an arrow. He’ll tell you exactly what he’s going to do and why he’s going to do it. You may not always agree with him, but he’ll always be honest with you. He’ll leave no stone unturned to do what he needs to do,” Padilla said.
Valdez’s wife, Del Rio business owner Bibi Valdez, also spoke before her husband took the microphone. Valdez said he first decided to run for mayor when he learned there were plans by a San Antonio developer “to encroach on our biggest employer, which is Laughlin Air Force Base.”
“So I said, we’ve got to stop this, because if we lose Laughlin, Del Rio will go, too,” Valdez said.
Out of that battle grew the Joint Land Use Study, to regulate future development around the base.
“I believe because of that, we became the number one pilot training base in the world,” Valdez said.
Later, as county judge, Valdez said he worked on initiatives to help Laughlin grow.
Valdez spoke about other projects he worked on during his term as mayor and county judge, then addressed issues he believes will face District 23 voters over the next four years.
Valdez said one of his opponents, Gina Ortiz Jones “has never worked or lived in this district as an adult.”
“That’s a problem. We want someone who has lived and worked in this district. I still live in San Felipe. I still drive my 1982 Chevy truck, and I’m very humbled and honored to have represented the people of Val Verde County,” Valdez said.
Valdez said he has been asked if he supports the Second Amendment.
“I told them yes, but let’s do it with brains. I am an educator, and I have a concealed handgun license, but we still need background and red flag checks, because our problem is not the guns, it’s people and mental health,” he said.
Valdez said his history as an educator has made him a strong supporter of public education.
On immigration issues, Valdez said, “If there’s a two- or two-and-a-half waiting period to hear your asylum case, by the time it comes up, they’re long gone. We don’t need a wall, we need money to hear these cases. We don’t have the manpower to enforce all that,” he said.
Likewise, border patrol and customs agencies need more money for better facilities and more manpower for humane detentions.
“You don’t give them the money to make sure that immigrants are being treated correctly. You say you don’t want them to be housed in concrete cells, and I don’t want them housed like that either, but then you don’t give them the money to make sure they’re housed correctly,” Valdez said.
The former county judge made it clear, however, that he does not favor building a wall.
“That money should be used for schools and immigration reform, not for walls,” Valdez said.
“I am from this district. I was bred, born and raised here. I don’t care about the money. . . I don’t want a Washington insider. I want someone from this district to represent us,” Valdez said.
He said if he is elected, he wants to make sure education receives adequate funding, and he wants to work toward expanding Laughlin’s mission.
Valdez also thanked all those who had worked with him in the past, including Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, who attended the announcement party along with several other members of the council. A number of county elected officials also attended the event.
