Precinct 3 Constable Steve Berg’s re-election victory in the March 3 Republican Party Primary Election was confirmed Tuesday in a recount of votes.
The recount began at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the records room of the county clerk’s office in the Val Verde County Courthouse.
The recount, requested by Berg’s opponent Michael Wancho, was finished at 11:30 a.m., and Val Verde County Republican Party Chair Fernando Garcia announced the results.
“The recount was done, and it certified the exact same numbers that came out on Election Day: 771 (votes cast) for Steve Berg, and 750 for Michael Wancho, and that included three ballots that were qualified after the provisional and ballots by mail came in, so on election night, Mr. Berg had an 18-vote lead, and he ended up winning by 21 votes,” Garcia said.
The recount process went smoothly, he said.
“It went well. It took two-and-a-half hours, so it was really quick to count 1,500 ballots by hand, and we were really happy with the process,” Garcia said.
He noted Wancho will pay the cost of the recount.
“He put down a $300 deposit, and we paid the staff here to get the ballots ready for us to count because early voting ballots all went into one bin, so we had to separate those, so he has to pay for that. He also has to pay for the tallyers and the counters and the judge today, and he will be getting a refund for the ballots,” Garcia said.
He said the final cost of the recount would have to be calculated.
Berg said he was happy the recount ended the way it did.
“My wife Terry and I are really blessed with opportunity to serve the citizens of Val Verde County another four years. I appreciate all the support and the votes. I also want to thank Michael Wancho, and I want to recognize him for running a clean race and for how well he did in the election,” Berg said in a telephone interview Tuesday after the results of the recount were announced.
“I also want to say how much I appreciate the county clerk (Val Verde County Clerk Generosa ‘Janie’ Ramon) and her election team and the county party chair,” he added.
Berg is now the Republican nominee for the office of Precinct 3 Constable. He is unopposed in the November General Election.
