A 38-year-old was sentenced Monday in San Antonio to 25 years in federal prison for production of child pornography, federal prosecutors said.
In addition to the prison term, Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra ordered that Armando Robledo Gonzales be placed under supervised release for a period of 10 years after completing his prison term, according to a joint announcement made by the offices of U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division, and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.
On Dec. 11, 2018, Gonzales pleaded guilty to the production charge, prosecutors said. By pleading guilty, Gonzales admitted that in May 2017, he used the Internet to persuade a 13-year-old to produce and send him visual images and videos of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
“We have a crisis of child sex abuse in this country and we must use every tool available to both federal and state law enforcement to address it. The efforts of the San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force and my office demonstrate how we can effectively combine resources to apprehend and prosecute predators like Armando Gonzales,” stated U.S. Attorney Bash.
“Everyday, across the world, and in our community children are suffering in silence as we go about our daily activities,” said FBI SAC Combs. “The San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force will relentlessly pursue every lead to rescue children who are being victimized, and bring their perpetrators to justice. We would encourage members of the public to help us protect children, who are among the most vulnerable in our community.”
The FBI San Antonio’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Thompson prosecuted this case on behalf of the Government.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.