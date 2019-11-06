A mentor is defined as trusted guide, role model, counselor. The role of a mentor is not to make others like themselves, but help them believe in themselves. John Maxwell quotes: “One of the greatest value of mentors is the ability to see ahead what others cannot see and to help them navigate a course to their destination.”
“Show me a successful individual and I’ll show you someone who had positive influences in his or her lives. I don’t care what you do for a living – if you do it well I’m sure there was someone cheering you on or showing the way. a mentor.” Denzel Washington.
A few great examples of mentorship in the Bible: Moses mentored Joshua, Jesus mentored the 12 Disciples and Apostle Paul mentored Timothy, Naomi mentored Ruth. Take a moment to think about, who mentored you?
Who mentored me? Well, I am glad you asked! I had many great men and women who impacted my life and stirred up the gifts in me. Here are some in chronological order: My parents John and Mary High, instilled in me love and reverence for the Lord. I cannot remember a time when we were not in Church. They instilled in me a strong work ethic, to be respectful, to honor them and to respect myself.
My grandparents, Big Daddy, would always say to me, “Jean (my middle name), you are so smart.” He said those words so often, that I arose to his expectations. Now I do not proclaim to be an “Einstein” but the power of his words navigated my life to succeed in school and life. My grandmother, Mamatoo, was a beautiful woman, who dressed well, and kept an immaculate home! She inspired me to always look my best and well the immaculate home is a challenge which I strive for daily!
In my late teens, a young mentor, name of Eddie Mae entered my life while we working at a fast food restaurant in Georgia. She talked to me about college. Up to this point I did not see college as a possibility. With her guidance and support I went to college, and became the first in my family to graduate from high school and college with a four-year degree.
My first job after college, was with a major Fortune 500 company, I literally entered at the bottom. I must admit my bad attitude about my job contributed to my inability to move up, until that fateful day my supervisor, Richard, a trusted mentor; called me into the office and spoke words of encouragement, “Dot, whatever you do, whether it’s sweeping the floor, do it to the best of your ability and someone will notice”. His words changed my attitude towards my job and helped me to excel in my career.
The point here is that, “One person can make a difference” in the life of another, especially in our youth. I would like to encourage you to look for opportunities within your family and in the community to help a young person succeed! For more information on how to become a trained mentor for a school-based setting, please contact me.
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
