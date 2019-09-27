It is something we are losing in America and I heard someone say, “If you can destroy the families you can destroy the country.”
I watched one of my grandfathers and my dad work hard to keep our family together.
We did not have a lot of material wealth as a family, but family was important and had a high priority.
Either you visited them or they came to visit you. One thing that was not encouraged was to talk against each other.
Sure, there were times that family relations were strained, but there was always the hope and effort to repair or improve those relationships. One thing I never saw was everyone choosing sides and letting the battle begin.
Most of us have accepted Jesus Christ, (1 Peter 1:22-23) and are active in local churches and we make a big effort to try and live the way the Bible teaches, (Romans 12:1-2).
There are things that come up that send us to our knees in prayer. Maybe we have offended someone or we have been offended. You cannot hold grudges, (Colossians 3:12-17)! Many times I have had to ask God to help me forgive someone and there is no telling how many times other family member have had to ask God to help them forgive me (Matthew 6:12).
We love each other and with Jesus Christ we can get the special help we need (Psalm 133:1).
See you in Church next Sunday. Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
