A 47-year-old Beeville man has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced.
Brian Dale Robinson appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason Libby on Oct. 11 for a preliminary and detention hearing.
A criminal complaint was filed Oct. 7, after Robinson allegedly stole a truck and hit the denial barricade located at the North gate entrance of the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. The charges allege that he was at a gas station in Beeville when he spotted a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck with the engine running. Robinson then allegedly entered the vehicle without permission and departed the area.
He approached the Naval Air Station and attempted to gain unauthorized access to the base, according to the charges. After he hit the barricade, the vehicle allegedly become inoperable. The charges allege Robinson exited the vehicle and left on foot with a handgun he had found inside and hid next to a dumpster.
Robinson allegedly had suicidal thoughts. However, he opted to drop the weapon so no one else would be hurt.
Following Robinson’s arrest, law enforcement located an HS Produkt, model XDM-9, 9 mm pistol loaded with a full magazine.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. Thorpe Jr. is prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
