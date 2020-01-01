1-1-20 Police Blotter
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Todd Perry, 47, a resident of the 100 block of Lodgepole Trail, was arrested on Dec. 10, at 9:49 p.m. at the 900 block of Mary Lou Drive, and charged with driving while license invalid with previous conviction, police records show.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Jonas Santillan, 48, a resident of the 100 block of Gaitan Street, was arrested on Dec. 9 at 10:58 p.m. at the 100 block of West Academy Street, and charged with criminal trespass of habitation, a Class A misdemeanor.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Keith Allen Bock, 31, a resident of the 600 block of Qualia Drive, was arrested on Dec. 17, at 3:07 a.m., and charged with driving while intoxicated second offense, at the intersection of Avenue G and East First Street, police records show.
ASSAULT
Jessica A. Coleman, 42, whose place of residence is listed both at the 200 block of Hogan Drive and the 800 block of Veterans Boulevard, was arrested on Dec. 14, at 12:19 p.m., at the 200 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with assault causes bodily injury, police records state.
According to the incident report police officers responded to the location and learned Coleman had struck the victim several times.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE
Edgar Herrera, 22, a resident of the 600 block of Jeffrey Drive, was arrested on Dec. 18, at 4:25 p.m., at his place of residence and charged with accident involving damage, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
While driving a white sports utility vehicle Herrera struck another vehicle, which was turning into McDonald’s, 1504 East Gibbs Street, and fled the scene earlier that day, police records state.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Javier Olivas, 34, a resident of the 400 block of West Adobe Street, was arrested on Dec. 15, at 1:39 p.m., at the San Felipe Springs Golf Course, 1530 East U.S. Highway 90, and charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Olivas was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers responding to an unwanted man sitting inside the lounge area, the incident report states.
