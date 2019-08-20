As animal rights advocates and rescuers, we have been following the story of the 38 little dogs found abandoned on a property in Vega Verde. Although they had been abandoned, a local veterinarian deemed them to be healthy.
They were allowed to stay where they were until a solution could be found. Unfortunately for them, their situation suddenly became precarious and they are all being put to death. Believe me, we understand all too well the daunting task placing 38 poorly socialized and untrained dogs would be.
We understand not every animal can be saved but here is what we don’t understand. In the articles written, there is zero mention of trying to locate the couple who caused this mass murder of healthy dogs for prosecution.
It is NEVER the animals’ fault. Never. Humans cause these issues. And who suffers? The animals. Why is no law enforcement agency going after the true criminals in this case?
Why was there a sudden need to get the dogs off the property? According to the articles, they were safe there and were being provided with food and water.
Why was the Animal Advocacy Rescue Coalition not permitted some extra time to seek foster homes or another solution for them? We understand the dogs were “feral” but that is not an insurmountable obstacle to being rescued. Dogs can change with the help of other “normal” dogs and loving kindness from humans.
The only logical explanation for the sudden need to get them off the property is the owner decided the little dogs needed to be removed immediately. Why? Couldn’t they give everyone a little more time to find a humane solution?
The ultimate responsibility for this mass killing lies with the couple who rented the property but a little patience and understanding could have saved 38 lives.
If the humans responsible for this kind of tragedy were charged as the criminals they are, perhaps others would be discouraged from acting in such an irresponsible manner. And, of course, low cost spay and neuter programs are proven to cut down on this kind of suffering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.