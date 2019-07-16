Apprehensions by agents in the Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol declined from May to June, but only slightly.
Overall, apprehensions in Fiscal Year 2019, which began in October 2018, are much higher than those made in Fiscal Year 2018, according to public information on the Customs and Border Protection web site, www.cbp.gov.
The figures show the largest percentage increase came in the number of family unit apprehensions, which in the Del Rio Sector jumped 1,126 percent from Fiscal Year 2018 as of June 2018 to Fiscal Year 2019 as of June of this year.
From October 2017 through June 2018, a total of 1,829 family units were apprehended in the Del Rio Sector. That number skyrocketed to a total of 22,423 family unit apprehensions between October 2018 and June of this year, CBP figures show.
The CBP notes a “family unit represents the number of individuals (either a child under 18 years old, parent or legal guardian) apprehended with a family member by the U.S. Border Patrol.”
Large increases in the number of family units apprehended were posted from all of the Border Patrol’s southwest border sectors, which include Big Bend, El Paso, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley in Texas; Yuma and Tucson in Arizona and El Centro and San Diego in California.
The largest percentage increase was posted from the El Paso Sector.
In June, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a total of 8,083 persons, a number that includes family unit apprehensions, unaccompanied alien children and single adults.
In June, agents in the Del Rio Sector made 5,311 family unit apprehensions, apprehended 425 unaccompanied minor children and 2,347 single adults.
In June 2018, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a total of 1,462 persons. In that month, the agents made 320 family unit apprehensions, apprehended 136 unaccompanied children and 1,006 single adults.
June total apprehensions show a slight decrease from the numbers posted for the Del Rio Sector in May, when Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a total of 8,562 persons, including 5,272 family unit apprehensions, 569 unaccompanied minor children and 2,721 single adults.
