Del Rioans can look forward to a dusty haze in the air on Thursday morning, as the Saharan dust is forecasted to pass by that day, a local meteorologist said.
On Tuesday a weak cold front came through the city of Del Rio, and that kept the dust to a minimum as the cold front was blowing in the opposite direction, STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber said.
