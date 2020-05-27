Amid the COVID-19 crisis STAT Specialty Hospital is providing quick turnaround testing to residents of Del Rio and Val Verde County, with both serology and PCR test kits immediately available, the medical facility announced Tuesday.
STAT Chief Executive Officer Ceci Martinez-Lozano and Medical Director and Local Health Authority Dr. Jaime J. Gutierrez, have been working together during this crisis in conjunction with STAT Specialty Hospital’s corporate partners in San Antonio, Laredo and Houston to provide fast turnaround times for COVID-19 testing, the medical center announced.
The center is following Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to test front-line workers, essential workers and families.
“We understand the high concerns of our community, healthcare workers, front-line personnel (law enforcement, EMS, funeral homes), essential workers and their families needing immediate easy access to testing and quick results,” a spokesperson for the specialty hospital said in a statement.
Lab results, according to the medical center, are typically received between 24-48 hours from the time the specimen is logged by the lab.
The medical center in Del Rio, through sister locations, has immediate access to an allotment of swabs to meet the Del Rio and local area needs. The medical center has the ability to swab 100 patients per day.
Both STAT and Dr. Gutierrez’s clinic staff have received thorough training in proper nasal swabbing, specimen collection, shipment packing and handling of specimens to be sent to their partnering lab, STAT Director of Marketing Javier Solis, Jr. said.
Insurance companies, under the CARES Act, must provide coverage for COVID-19 tests without imposing any out of pocket costs to the insured, Solis said.
“Additionally, we offer a self-pay rate for uninsured individuals; $150 for PCR (nasal swab) test and $120 for serology (blood draw) test. The price only includes the COVID-19 testing for outpatient self-pay; it does not include any additional treatment rendered to the patient,” Solis said.
Solis said individuals to be tested are those on the front-lines (law enforcement, healthcare workers and other essential workers) who feel they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“In addition, any non-frontline individual with a physician’s order may also be tested,” he said.
Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and or new loss of taste or smell, may register and be evaluated by the Emergency Room physician.
Solis said if the individual presents trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and or bluish lips or face, they should seek emergency medical care immediately.
“We are offering outpatient service testing for COVID-19’s PCR (gold standard test which confirms you have COVID-19) and serology test (non-confirmatory, measures immunity if you have had COVID-19). You will have access to an easy registration process, drive up (in order to minimize exposure) and get tested,” Solis said.
To setup an appointment or any questions call STAT Specialty Hospital from Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. at (830) 498 3000.
