A Del Rio teen is facing serious charges after a burglary occurring recently in the city’s south side, police records state.
Ronaldo Murillo, 17, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Burge Drive, was arrested on July 25, at 5:12 a.m., and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, according to the arrest report.
