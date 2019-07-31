A Del Rio couple was arrested and charged with assaulting each other recently. According to police records Adriana Rodriguez Sanchez, 37, a resident of the 200 block of Rowland Drive, and Samuel Jesus Torres, 28, whose residence is listed at the 500 block of Magnolia Street, were arrested on July 22 at his place of residence.
Records show Del Rio Police Department officers responded that day to the site at about 3:20 p.m. The police report states the couple, who were at the time in a dating relationship, assaulted each other causing bodily injury. They were both charged with assault causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
