The human body, thanks to millions of years of evolution, is finely-tuned to respond almost instantly to threats and perceived threats. Our brain’s evolutionary mandate has always been “better safe than sorry.” And while that system works – and has worked – remarkably well for threats like saber-toothed cats, it does not work so well in the kind of all-pervasive, long-term anxiety we are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everywhere we turn, everywhere we go, we hear about the disease. Our minds are in turmoil. We believe there is a threat. But where is it, exactly? What should we look for? A saber-toothed cat is hard to miss, but a virus?
Study after study has shown that low-grade, long-term anxiety stresses the body, mind and spirit, but in the days of the 24-news cycle, Twitter and news notifications on our smart phones, it can be almost impossible to avoid.
So we are anxious and have been for what already seems like a long time. There isn’t much we can do, so we do what we can: Head to Walmart and buy months’ worth of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. It makes us feel like we’re doing something, even if that something is nonsensical.
Let me tell you a secret: I’m the world’s worst worrywart. When I was just a kid, I would tiptoe into my parents’ bedroom in the middle of the night to make sure they were still breathing. I worried about school, and later in life, I worried about work. Given the chance, I will worry about anything and everything.
As I’ve gotten older, I come to realize how futile it is to worry the way I do. I still get fearful, and I think I always will, but over the years, I’ve developed strategies to deal with worry.
The first is breathing. If I find myself spiraling down into the anxiety cycle, I take a few moments and breathe deeply, placing my attention on my breathing. I focus on my chest filling with air and then on releasing it. This reels me back in after a very short time.
The next thing I do is “take the next right step.” One of the things I worry about most these days is getting the magazine out on time. At one point in every month’s publication cycle, I have a day where I feel overwhelmed, where nothing is working out the way it way it was supposed and meeting the deadline seems like a fever dream.
At this point, I do my calming breaths and then do the “next right thing,” whether that’s making a call, settling down to write a story, taking a photo or proofreading a page.
In the case of our current reality, it is easy to feel disoriented and anxious.
After taking some calming breaths, then doing the next right thing, the next step is doing what you CAN do.
One thing every one of us can do is to be careful about personal hygiene as directed by the WHO, the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Another thing we can do is to keep our physical distance from each other, at least while this pandemic lasts.
Finally, don’t spread rumors.
We here at the News-Herald are working very hard to bring you the very latest and best information about what is going on in the local area and the region.
If you have a question or hear something you’re not sure about, call us. If we can’t give you an answer right away, we’ll check it out.
And finally, remember that we are all in this together.
Karen Gleason is the senior staff writer for the Del Rio News-Herald. She loves nature and the outdoors and has been an avid bird watcher since childhood.
