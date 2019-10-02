Organizers are calling the annual Del Rio Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase a success, with more than 40 businesses participating and more than 500 attendees.
The event was held Thursday in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center.
Some 420 persons who attended signed up for the grand prize, a total of $1,158 in gift cards from local businesses, Megan Tackett, Del Rio Chamber of Commerce membership and outreach coordinator, said after the event.
The grand prize included gift cards to Spectrum Printing, Taco Bell, Mr. Gatti’s, Mesquite Creek Outfitters, Mary Kay, Sirloin Stockade, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Buffalo Girls, The Brown Bag, Border Federal Credit Union, Brown Automotive, Rev Cycling, Roberts Jewelers, Pronto Insurance and the Del Rio News-Herald, Tackett said.
Rosa McDaniels, Del Rio Chamber of Commerce member and owner of Rosa’s Delivery Service, was the grand prize winner.
“Also, every business participating in the showcase gave away door prizes, and that’s part of the event every year. For instance, Whataburger’s door prize this year was a year’s worth of free Whataburger. They asked people to sign up for their app, and everybody who signed up was entered to win,” Tackett said.
The annual business showcase serves a number of functions, Tackett said.
“It’s a business-to-business networking event, so our members can mix and mingle, and it’s also an opportunity for the public to come meet local business leaders in a relaxed and informal setting,” Tackett said.
“This year, we added in a third function, and we also made it a hiring event, so businesses could advertise that they were hiring, and we let people know about that. Some of the businesses at the showcase did actual interviews with prospective employees on the spot, and next year, we’re going to try and push that even more,” she added.
Amistad Bank won an award at the showcase for having the best-decorated booth.
The showcase also included a contest for the business mascots, and the winner there was Spiderman, representing radio station 88.5 KVFE.
This year’s showcase also included a fashion show, organized by Claudia and Sam Lopez, who also organize the annual Miss Val Verde Pageant here.
Lopez said models for the event included members of this year’s Queen City Belles squad and the Del Rio High School Sapphires dance team, featuring outfits from Buffalo Girls and J.C.Penney.
