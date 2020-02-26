In January, the city’s streets and drainage department improved three streets in south Del Rio, continuing work on the city’s streets improvement plan.
City Utilities Director Matt Evans said the information being disseminated about city streets is part of an effort by City Manager Matt Wojnowski to promote greater transparency about the work the city is doing is various departments.
“Our intent is actually to try and release information about streets, water and wastewater projects every month,” Evans said.
Evans said the street improvements made so far this year are part of the overall street improvements plan the city approved and implemented in 2019.
“The idea is that the streets plan generally follows the work done by the water and wastewater departments. As they improve the water and wastewater lines, we’ll pave on top, so the citizens will have a nice fresh road from top to bottom,” Evans said.
He said the overall intent of the monthly updates on work done around the city is effort to keep the public informed about improvements being done by city departments.
The reports will also focus on routine maintenance being carried out by city crews.
“One of the biggest things we’ve been doing so far this year is patching the pavement on roads in the former Lowe Estates area on the east side of the city, including Chapman Road and Jap Lowe Drive. We’ve done a lot of good work out there, and it looks like there’s even an increase in traffic out there,” Evans said.
The two biggest improvements of the year, Evans said, were sealcoating of Bouganvilla Bluff, from Pecan Street to the end of the street and Mimosa Drive from Bouganvilla Bluff to the cul-de-sac.
“We are now waiting on the water department to finish their next segment, and we will move forward,” Evans said.
Streets and Drainage Superintendent Emiterio Salinas said the water department currently is working in the area of East Morin Street, from Garza to Virginia and from Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard to Railway Avenue.
After the water department finishes with its work in that area, Salinas said, the streets will be sealcoated.
“We put an application of asphalt and pre-coated aggregate, which is sealcoat, then we come back and do an overlay with pre-mix or cold mix, and that’s for a smoother ride,” Salinas said.
Evans said the procedure also adds life to the roadway, giving the city more years before the road must be reconstructed.
