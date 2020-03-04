A Del Rio man was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, after he was found with more than 46 kilograms of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in beer containers at the Del Rio Port of Entry, court documents state.
Daniel Ortiz, Jr., 23, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested on Feb. 13, at the Del Rio Port of Entry, 3140 State Loop 239, at approximately 5 p.m., records state.
That night, a Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the port of entry, for a narcotics offense, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the magistrate’s office.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stated Ortiz attempted to enter the United States in a silver Chrysler 200, when he was questioned by a customs officer if he was bringing anything back from Mexico, the affidavit states.
Ortiz, the document states, said he had an unspecified quantity of “beer” in the back and he was instructed to open the vehicle, the document states.
Upon further inspection, the customs officer found five cases of beverages, one of which had a hole in the plastic wrapping, the document states.
The officer grabbed one of the beverages from the hole and proceeded to shake its contents, which were not in liquid form but seemed to be solid, the affidavit states.
The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection, where customs officers opened two cans. The liquid in the cans immediately crystalized, which is an indicative of liquid methamphetamine, the affidavit states.
The officers conducted a field test, which yielded positive for the presence of methamphetamine, the document states.
There were five cases of beverages with a combined weight of 46.10 kilograms. Due to hazardous material concerns only two cans were opened for testing, and the remaining cans were labeled to be sent out to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab for testing, the document states.
Ortiz was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, 400 grams or more, an offense punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for a term of not more than 99 years or less than 10 years, and a fine not to exceed $100,000, if the amount of the controlled substance possessed is, by aggregate weight, including adulterants or dilutants, 400 grams or more.
Ortiz was transported to the Val Verde County Jail and the methamphetamine seized was processed for analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.