The Queen City Belles were honored with a proclamation from the city of Del Rio during the homecoming pep rally last week. The drill team is celebrating 47 years of tradition this year.
City of Del Rio Community Services Director Esme Meza, representing the city of Del Rio, handed the proclamation to Queen City Belles Coach Kayla Rodriguez, and shared the history of the drill team. Meza read the document honoring past and present members of the drill team.
“From their beginning in 1972 to the present, the Queen City Belles have entertained thousands throughout the state. From that long glittering dance line, more than 1,000 women call themselves Queen City Belles alumnae,” Meza said.
According to Meza, before the Belles came to be, there were two drill teams in Del Rio; the San Felipe High School Señoritas, and the Del Rio High School Dolls.
“It wasn’t until 1972-1973, when the new drill team that was almost called Southern Belles became (real). However, since Del Rio is known as a ‘Queen City’ the Queen City Belles became the new sensation,” Meza said.
Meza said it was not easy to join the Belles, and women knew they were the best of the best when they were lucky enough to wear “those beautiful petticoat uniforms.” The Belles’ silhouette icon is another feature that was created in 1973-1974, and continues to be associated with the drill team, contributing to the legacy of the “iconic showstoppers,” according to Meza.
“Whereas, it is such an honor and prestige to be named the Queen City Belles, they are considered to be local ambassadors,” Meza said. According to Meza, many women became Belles after watching alumnae perform at parades and football games.
Queen City Belles Coach Kayla Rodriguez said the tradition of the drill team proves to be very much alive, with many alumnae participating in the March Down Memory Lane during the homecoming parade. Over 70 alumnae participated in the event, according to Rodriguez.
“Many alumnae have not marched in years, but the one thing the group has in common is that special feeling they get when they hear “Roses,’” Rodriguez said.
Belles alumnae pledged $1,500 for the Queen City Belles members to help them reach the goal in marching at the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. on May 2020.
