I make it a point to think about death as little as possible. I fear such a preoccupation will turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy, and I can’t afford that just yet.
But occasionally I think about my epitaph. I would like something witty on my gravestone, like Rodney Dangerfield’s “There goes the neighborhood” or Dorothy Parker’s “This is on me.” Realistically, I expect I’ll be adorned for eternity with a stone that reads “Sweet Ol’ Bill” - or maybe just the initials.
In any event, I would be satisfied if with a simple “He gave great bird” as a lasting tribute to my skills with the Thanksgiving turkey.
In the Bouldin household, we take our turkey seriously. We roast a turkey three or four times a year before November, and always have at least one practice bird before Thanksgiving.
Looking back over the carcasses of more than a hundred turkeys, I think I have arrived at a point where I can offer some solid advice on the proper preparation of the noble bird.
First and foremost, relax. Even in their plucked, headless and eviscerated state, turkeys can sense tension in the kitchen, and will react with unpredictability. That is not helpful. If you have trouble relaxing, distilleries all over the world work overtime to produce remedies.
Second, stick with the basics. About this time of year, magazines, web sites and TV cooking shows are chock full of innovative suggestions of new and exciting ways to cook a turkey. Chefs are forever touting their latest sensational method. Disregard them all. Keep in mind, those cooks get paid for being different, not for being right.
I speak from bitter experience. Over the years, I’ve done a turkey in just about every way you can think of short of dangling it over an active volcano, and I can claim a perfect record – they all suck.
Deep fried, smoked, brined, marinated, roasted upside down, roasted uncovered, roasted tented, roasted high and fast, roasted low and slow – they’re all crap shoots. You never know what will come out.
Take my advice and slather the bird with whipped butter, sprinkle liberally inside and out with salt, pepper, rubbed sage, rosemary and thyme. Tie the legs together loosely with thread and above all, keep the fatty tail. That’s the birthplace of your gravy.
A good dressing is optional but highly recommended. There’s just something creepy about a hollow bird on a platter. Personally, I prefer a bread crumb dressing with sweet Italian sausage, apples, raisins, cranberries, celery, garlic and onion. But that’s just me. Some folks actually add oysters. I’m not nearly that brave.
Whatever you choose for the dressing, be careful to stuff the bird lightly. If you tamp it down like you’re loading a cannon, you’ll need a cold chisel to get it out.
Now, put the bird on a rack in a covered roasting pan, pop it into a 325 degree oven and leave it there until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees at various meaty parts of the bird. Hint - roasting time can vary from 15 to 30 minutes a pound, depending on the oven, so stick with the temperature method.
In our kitchen, the Good Wife relies almost exclusively on the leg wiggle method, but that skill borders on mysticism and I don’t recommend it for neophytes or hard shell Baptists. Just get a good meat thermometer.
For the rest of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, stick with the tried and true – mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, wild rice and mushrooms cooked in chicken broth, candied yams, jellied cranberry sauce and brown and serve rolls.
Finally, to break up the overall beige color of the meal, add something green – peas or green beans maybe or even broccoli. Don’t overdo it with the greenery. This is Thanksgiving, not Earth Day.
Finally, have pumpkin and pecan pies on hand for after.
You’re welcome.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Nov. 24 – All Our Uncles Are Monkeys Day, also known as Evolution Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.