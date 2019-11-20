Del Rioans can help local children bundle up for the winter season by donating coats as part of city of Del Rio’s “Share the Warmth” coat drive. The coat drive will take place from Nov. 18 until Dec. 13 and will help local boys and girls.
Donations can be dropped off in the front office of the city of Del Rio’s Human Resource office located on 109 W. Broadway St.
Del Rioans are asked to donate winter coats for children sizes 5T through 12. Winter coats are recommended to be new, according to Executive Secretary Sheris Moreno.
“It is important to get together as a community to help children in need to better prepare themselves to achieve academically. Staying warm should be the last thing they should have to worry about. Children are our future,” Moreno said.
Other winter clothing, such as earmuffs, gloves and scarves will be accepted and are highly encouraged, according to Moreno.
After the coat drive ends, all donations are expected to be donated on Dec. 16. “We want to make sure the coats and jackets get distributed to the students as soon as possible,” Moreno said.
Del Rioans interested in participating or have questions can contact Moreno at (830) 774 8790.
