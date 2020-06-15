The Amistad National Recreation Area Visitor Center has reopened to the public, after nearly three months of closure due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The Visitor Center, located at 10477 U.S. Highway 90 West, in Del Rio, is now open to the public. There is no entrance fee for the center, which reopened on June 12. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the national park announced Monday.
“Park staff are available to provide information and answer questions. Displays on the natural and cultural resources of the area are available and the bookstore sales area is open. Park films will not be shown at this time,” Park Superintendent Chris Ryan said.
Ryan said a lake use fee is charged for all watercraft requiring state registration.
“Visitors can now exchange their annual lake use pass receipts from the automated fee machines at Diablo East and Rough Canyon for lake use pass boat decals at the Visitor Center,” he said.
The announcement comes on the heels of the reopening of state parks throughout Texas, and almost three months after Amistad facilities were closed on March 17 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, a viral respiratory disease that has been confirmed throughout the country, the state and worldwide.
Ryan said the park is still recommending visitors to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear a face mask while at the Visitor Center.
“The National Park Service asks that visitors comply with social distancing, maintaining at least a six-foot distance from others in the Visitor Center. They also recommend that visitors wear masks in the facility. Hand sanitizer is available immediately inside the entrance to the building,” he said
