U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station arrested three smugglers after two failed smuggling events between Nov. 5-6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
“We continue to see an increase in alien smuggling cases,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “It’s become a common trend for smuggling organizations to employ individuals with extensive criminal histories as their load drivers.”
Agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station encountered a group of four while performing line watch operations on Highway 277. An immigration inspection determined that three of the four individuals were illegally present in the United States, the agency said.
The fourth, Daniel Cardenas, Jr., a U.S. citizen from Elmendorf, was suspected to be the smuggler for the failed attempt, customs said.
During processing, at the station, agents discovered Cardenas had an extensive criminal history. The illegal aliens – an adult male from Mexico, and a mother and her 12-year-old daughter, from Honduras, were taken into custody.
Additionally, agents from the Carrizo Springs Station responded to a call for assistance from Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office. Responding agents arrived and conducted an immigration inspection on the occupants of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, which indicated a failed smuggling attempt.
The driver and passenger, Fernando and Hector Serna, U.S. citizen brothers from San Antonio, were arrested on suspicion of alien smuggling, customs said. Four adult male illegal aliens from Mexico were taken into custody.
All illegal aliens were processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.
