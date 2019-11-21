Lighting, HVAC, electrical and other concerns are being addressed as Brackett Independent School District facilities undergo several upgrades.
Lighting, HVAC and electrical upgrades for the campuses is a partnership between the school district, Entergral, also known as E3, Energy Company and the Texas Association of School Boards.
“Lights on the interior and exterior of buildings are currently being changed. The change comes to a more energy efficient LED light which produces more white light and uses less energy,” according to a press release.
Changing the lights translates to more light to enhance safety while saving the school district money on the energy bill. “If anyone observes our campuses at night, you are able to immediately tell the difference in lighting from the outside,” according to the press release.
School district staff have seen the difference and are enjoying the benefits of the new lights, both inside and outside of the buildings, according to the press release.
HVAC units will be upgraded district wide, with 40 units replaced with new units. The units being replaced are at minimum 15 years old and some units currently do not work, according to the press release.
The HVAC system at the high school, located near the main office, will be repaired. The school district has had issues with the HVAC system at the high school for some time, according to the press release.
“E3 and TASB technicians will be working on the unit in order for it to work as intended and better control the temperature inside the classroom,” according to the press release.
The school district will be adding additional electrical power to Jones Elementary School.
Currently, the elementary school has two window units per classroom and teachers are unable to use both units at once, when using the heat, due to lack of power.
The lack of power currently means a cold classroom for teachers and students on cold days.
“Our students and teachers deserve an environment that will enhance student achievement,” according to the press release.
The track located north of Brackettville is also under repair. The track has not received any kind of resurfacing approximately over a decade, according to the press release.
“Similar to many things, tracks wear out over time and are in need of maintenance routinely. Our track is currently closed to the public for repair,” according to the press release.
The school district partnered with Hellas Company in order to redo the track. The new track is estimated to be functional by February 2020.
“The new track will serve our students and community,” according to the press release. Citizens are asked to keep bikes, strollers and any other equipment off the track, once it is open to the public. “We would like to preserve our track for all to use,” according to the press release.
The school district’s pig farm was renovated as well. The pig farm is located on top of the hill on El Paso St.
“Mr. David Edwards has done an outstanding job. Mr. Edwards has diligently designed and worked on the pig farm for quite some time now to include every weekend,” according to the press release.
Students have been out there working on the pig farm and parents pitched in where they could, according to the press release.
“Ultimately, a fine job was done. The end product is a facility that not only is a great improvement but will also be serviceable for many years to come. Great job to all,” according to the press release.
