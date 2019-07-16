Members of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course Commission and the Del Rio Parks and Recreation Advisory Board have pledged to work together to determine the current best use of an undeveloped swath of city land north of the golf course.
The commission and advisory board met in joint session Wednesday to discuss the use of the land.
Councilman Jim DeReus, who serves as the chair of the golf commission, opened the meeting.
“A couple of years ago, when the golf course was purchased (by the city), there was additional land purchased, and the original intent was to potentially do an additional nine holes. We’ve checked with legal and finance, and we do not have to use that for nine holes for the golf course, and I know (the parks board) has come up with some ideas, and we have some ideas. I’ll be honest, at this time, and I’ve told everyone, I’m not a proponent of an additional nine holes. However, that doesn’t mean that won’t change in the future,” DeReus said by way of introducing the topic.
“When we’re trying to come together to figure out good use for this land, we want to try to be able to do that by maybe doing both (nine additional holes and parks board ideas),” he added.
He also reviewed some of what has been said regarding the parks board’s discussion of creating walking trails and a nature center on the acreage.
“We want to get on the same page and figure out what your ideas are, what our ideas are and then figure out how to work together,” DeReus said.
Parks Board President Peter Ojeda apologized for the misconceptions and said the parks board initially saw the acreage “as an opportunity to bring some additional attention to an area like Crestline Park” and create trails that would connect to the existing hike and bike trail along the San Felipe Creek.
Ojeda said the board later began discussing creating educational opportunities along some of the new trails.
“We threw around a few different ideas, including the trails, a nature center, keeping in mind that this is fully scalable, and this wasn’t anything concrete. We thought these would be great ideas for the community and help make this a destination in Texas,” Ojeda said.
He said an earlier visual presented at a parks board meeting may have been a little misleading, but said the board’s desire is to keep the area as close to its natural state as possible.
The group watched a video golf commission member Michael Calderon obtained regarding a community golf course in Hobbs, N.M., that was trying different approaches to make the course successful.
Calderon said the Hobbs course illustrates what a city can do with a community course.
“I know there are council persons who say (the golf course) only provides a service to 100 golfers in Del Rio, but it’s actually a lot more. It’s bigger than that. There are people that travel in from out of town from (area) cities, who want to get away, to try different golf courses. And it’s giving more amenities for the city of Del Rio. What we’ve been discussing is bringing more people to Del Rio to visit and to stay, and if we don’t step it up and do something great, it’s going to be hard to bring people here,” Calderon said.
He also pointed out the acreage is the only locale into which the golf course can expand and said it was unlikely that the city would ever move the course.
DeReus then addressed parks board member Joe Joplin, who had drafted a plan for the proposed trails and nature center.
“Are our two visions compatible? I think that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” DeReus asked.
Joplin said shortly after learning the city owned the property, he met the founders of the Cibolo Nature Center in Boerne, Texas, which he said draws more than 100,000 a year.
“We do have a golf course, and we don’t have a nature center,” Joplin said, adding there are educational needs to be met locally. He also worried aloud if the golf course were to be expanded, the creek would lose the natural pollution buffer of native vegetation it has now.
“In my opinion, the nature center would be a better asset for the community . . . My opinion is, what’s feasible and what benefits the community,” Joplin added.
Later, he said, if “Donald Trump flew in here and wanted to build a golf course and pay for it,” the nature center could be moved.
DeReus asked how many acres the city owns above the existing golf course and how many acres a nine-hole expansion would require.
Joplin said there are 72 acres, and DeReus asked how many acres would be “problematic” because of archeological finds made on the land.
Calderon said an expansion would depend on the design of the course, and that it could be from basic to challenging.
Golf pro Ariel Falcon said the existing nine holes comprise about 65 acres.
Calderon said when the city council purchased the land “the whole intention was to expand the golf course.”
“But they haven’t done that. It’s city land, so let’s do something with it,” DeReus replied.
Calderon said he believes a nature center could be sited somewhere else along the creek.
The two groups also heard from representatives of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and from the Del Rio Archery Club.
When Joplin pointed out golf courses in Bastrop and Inks Lake had been closed and converted into nature parks, Calderon said Bastrop, at least, had other golf courses and golf course commission member Mike Perez said usage of the San Felipe Springs course was increasing.
“You really don’t have a golf course until you have 18 holes,” Perez said, adding once the golf course expands, he believes it will bring in many more tournaments and attract even more players.
“I project that the golf course is going to be self-sufficient within about two years. It’s already heading that way. The only reason we’re not self-sufficient today is that we have the prices so low so we can start that building (of clientele). The money goes into the general fund, so everybody gets a piece of it, and I don’t know of any entity except maybe the civic center that even gets close to the money that we put back into the general fund,” he added.
Calderon said he would like to see further discussion of “an overall plan” for the city acreage.
“We need to develop a joint plan,” DeReus agreed.
He said he would like to see two representatives, one from each group, meet to further discuss the visions.
At one point in the ongoing discussion, Perez asked if an environmental impact study would be necessary to create a nature center.
Joplin said it would depend on the type of center, and Perez said an environmental study would be needed for the expansion of the golf course.
“Why don’t we get that funded and do it? It’s the first step anyway. If it comes back that the golf course isn’t going to happen, for drainage or artifacts or minnows, then we’re done,” Perez suggested.
Perez also said he would like to see a previous archeological study of the acreage conducted by Texas A&M University.
DeReus said money for the environmental study could come out of certificate of obligation money already slated for improving the golf course.
City Finance Director Gilbert Sanchez said he could discuss the question with the city’s bond counsel.
After more discussion, the two groups decided to meet again on Aug. 7.
“My personal goal is to find a way to make these compatible,” DeReus said.
