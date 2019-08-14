An Odessa woman was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation recently, after a man came home and found her inside his residence. Kiara Stricklin, 27, who has her address listed at the 1500 block of Grand Mesa Drive, Odessa, Texas, was arrested on July 31, at 3:37 p.m.
Stricklin was arrested in north east Del Rio, shortly after a man reported finding her inside his home, police say.
The man, whose residence is located at the 200 block of Kennedy Drive, told responding officers the woman fled the location after he found her. She was found in the vicinity carrying a backpack with several clothing items missing from the man’s house, the report states.
Stricklin was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation, a second degree felony.
