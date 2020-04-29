Val Verde County Commissioners Court members are urging county residents to continue wearing masks or other face coverings in public, despite an order by the governor lifting requirements to wear them.
The court discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s strategy to re-open Texas businesses during Wednesday’s April regular term meeting.
“What the governor has done has kind of changed the dynamics of what we had been doing, which is trying to make sure we protect the people of this community. This new order which the governor has done, which goes into effect Friday, does open some businesses, which I agree with, but it does not give us the authority to require masks or protection of any kind,” County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton said at the start of the discussion.
“While an individual business has that authority, the county does not have that authority, and I have some major concerns about that. I think the reason we’ve been able to control (the disease here) is what you’ve done up to this point, judge, and I would hope, and I’m assuming, you’re going to be writing a new order mirroring what the governor is doing,” Nettleton added.
“Yes, sir, and we’ve all been reading the governor’s order and the package of what he recommends and a lot of it we’ll put in the (new county) order as what he’s recommending, and where he’s recommending it, we’ll make it mandatory,” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. replied.
The county judge said he spoke with several restaurant owners Tuesday, noting restaurants would be allowed to be at 25% of total occupancy. He added the restaurants would have to figure in the number of employees as part of their total occupancy number.
“Some of the rules that the governor put in place is that they don’t have to wear masks, but if you’re going to be within six feet of somebody, you have to wear a face covering, so pretty much, if you go into a restaurant, every employee will have to wear some type of face covering because how do you serve a table without getting closer than six feet?” Owens said.
He said he and the county attorney are still reading through the governor’s recommendations and will likely make those recommendations mandatory in his new declaration, which will be out Thursday or Friday.
“We’ll be able to mandate it for the simple reason that he said he would like for us to do it. The face coverings, that’s going to be one of those deals, the hand sanitizer, the hand washing, that’s all in there, and I think we’ll write something where we can mandate it versus not doing anything at all,” the judge said.
Owens admitted “it was sort of depressing” to listen to the governor announce his recommendations on Monday.
“All the work that we’ve been doing, as a court, as a (city) council, the school district and everybody else, we’re trying to do things to protect our citizens, and we’re getting our hands tied a little bit, but we’ll work with it,” Owens said.
He said his most recent order allowed 100 customers inside at the H-E-B on Veterans Boulevard and in Walmart.
“Those numbers, instead of 100, are going to jump to 500 and change at the big H-E-B and 600 and change at Walmart, so there’s going to be a drastic increase in the amount of customers that walk in,” Owens said.
Nettleton again emphasized the importance of everyone wearing a mask or face covering while in public.
“I would hope that businesses and people that venture out would wear masks because we have limited resources at our hospital to handle any kind of large outbreak. In the event that happens, we would have a difficult time dealing with it, so I would hope people understand that a lot of the reason we’ve been able to keep it to 13 cases (here) is because of the mask orders and social distancing and those types of things, and we need to try and continue that,” Nettleton said.
“I agree that there are businesses that need to open and starting to get things going again, but I think we need to do it in a very safe manner, because if we have a large outbreak and we need to start shutting things down again, it’s going to be a lot worse than what we had. I do have a lot of concerns that we as a county are having our authorities taken away by the state and our ability to protect our community the way we see fit, but I guess we’ll deal with that when the time comes,” he added.
Nettleton reiterated he had “major concerns” about the governor’s order only recommending, not mandating, masks or face coverings.
“That’s what’s going to keep this thing from spreading. We’re at over a million cases in the United States that we know of, and that number is probably even higher than that, and the last thing we need is a large outbreak, so I hope that people will take the precautions to continue to wear the masks and protect themselves, because there are people in this community who are spreading it, who probably don’t even know they have it, so we need to be vigilant about how we protect ourselves as we go venture out into the community,” Nettleton said.
County Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores asked, “Do we need to comply 100% with the governor’s order?”
“He (the governor) started his presentation off by saying that his order supersedes any local order,” Owens said.
“I really believe that what he did, by not allowing us to govern ourselves, I believe it’s unconstitutional, when it comes to the Texas Constitution. I really do, and we’ve already looked into it, but we’re not going to go down that road right now. We need to focus on our citizens right now, but I do believe what he did, by not allowing us, especially to implement wearing the masks, I believe he overreached his authority,” Owens said.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw asked, “We can mandate these things, but how do we enforce them?”
Owens said he has visited with City Manager Matt Wojnowski, and Wojnowski and his planning and code compliance staff are calculating occupancies in various city businesses.
“They provided me with the occupancies for Walmart and the two H-E-Bs, so the city is already looking at the occupancy rate, so they can look at enforcing them,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.