Local artists will have the opportunity to feature and sell their art, as the deadline for submitting applications to a new art festival is approaching. The Del Rio Council for the Arts and Falcon Art Center Foundation will come together and host the Sleeping Lady Festival of the Arts, a premier international art festival in the city of Del Rio.
The festival is still months away from taking place, as it is scheduled for Sept. 25-27, 2020, but the deadline for artist applications is Jan. 15.
“The idea of the festival was initiated by DRCA’s commitment to providing art for the enrichment of our community,” Del Rio Council for the Arts Executive Director Nancy O’Brien said.
Artists can apply and have their art featured in the festival, with a total of 12 categories for people to apply for. The categories are ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal works, mixed media, painting, printmaking, sculpture and wood.
Each category has specific requirements as to how the artwork will be identified within the medium. Artists must pay an application fee in order to be considered for the festival.
The application process is open to Del Rioans ages 18 and up.
An artist jury will come together Jan. 20-25 and choose 30 artists to be featured in the inaugural art festival.
Artists selected will be notified and given until Feb. 8 to accept the invitation. The artist and collaborator, on record the date of jury, must be present the days of the festival, according to the event’s website.
The festival will be free to the public and featured artists will be selling their artwork those days, O’Brien said.
The festival will take place at Imperius Events Hall in September and will be a way for Del Rioans to view and purchase art from artists from all over, according to O’Brien.
The art festival is destined to be a one-of-a-kind classic as it grows, according to the website. Key dates and application details can be found online at sleepingladyfestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.