Lessons we learn in life are often painful, and sometimes is hard to understand the reason why things happen, but part of the process of growing up is learning that everything happens for a reason, and that for each and every single one of us there is a greater plan.
One of this lessons comes to mind after many, many years, it has helped me in more than one way and it remains true up until this day.
Growing up in Saltillo I was a very enthusiastic child … and I also daydreamed a lot. My perception of my own capabilities was sometimes, let’s say, a little off.
Having said that, one day I was very enthused because my school was organizing its annual fall fest, and one of the activities in the program was bicycle racing. I thought it was the perfect opportunity to show off my brand new bicycle, and to demonstrate everyone who was the king of the track.
My parents had given me a brand new bicycle for Christmas, a shinny cruiser with a long saddle and really long handle bars. Getting on that bike and going around the block meant the world to me. It represented freedom and possibilities beyond the imagination for any third or fourth grade child.
Come races morning, I was ready to roll. I thought I was going to impress all the kids and to smoke the competition.
At the start line, a classmate of mine was the last one to show up. He was riding a small bike – too small for him – all beat up and rusty. I kind of felt sorry for the kid, I thought he didn’t stand a chance not only against me, but against anyone else in the race.
I was in for a surprise.
As soon as the gun went off, the kid in the rusty bike took off. It turned out that the short crank arms of his bicycle, the small frame and the overall burst of energy the kid put into his bike were more than ideal for the dirt track.
The kid not only won the race, he literally smoked everyone else.
The way home that morning was dead quiet and it sure felt like a long, long ride.
It was a shocking experience, however, I learned a lot from it. I learned that no matter what, you should never underestimate your opponents, that you always need to be ready for any challenge you undertake, and that your expectations should be based on facts.
I learned that your capabilities should be measured against realistic expectations, and that your goals – in the athletic, education, professional or any other environment – must be set in small increments.
With that in mind, I decided to participate in the upcoming Second Annual Red, White and Blue 5K, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 15.
This is going to be my very first time to run the 3.1-mile race in a competitive environment. This time I am not expecting to win the race, as a matter of fact I know that I will not win. However, my goal this time is to finish the race and to establish my own personal best for the future.
The challenge is on, and on top of the opportunity to a start a healthier lifestyle, the event is raising funds for scholarships and a ton of fun.
Last year the Del Rio News-Herald and Amistad Bank presented 12 scholarships to area graduating seniors, this year the challenge is to increase that number.
So put your running shoes on, start training and meet me at the Second Annual Red, White and Blue in two weeks.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
