When a Del Rioan passing by the San Felipe Creek on Sunday noticed a sewer leak, city work crews were notified and installed a new, raised manhole to deal with the problem.
Del Rioan Nora Padilla, who works for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, noticed the sewer leak shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. The leak was located near the Canal Street bridge over the San Felipe Creek, close to the city’s Canal Street lift station.
In an interview with the Del Rio News-Herald Friday about the leak and subsequent repairs, Greg Velasquez, the city’s wastewater superintendent and the manager of its water treatment plant, said a citizen can report a sewer line problem at the following number after regular business hours: (830) 774-8636.
Rogiero Sanchez, the water distribution superintendent, said the call should automatically go to the on-call supervisor.
“We actually have a crew that works on problems at the lift stations,” Sanchez said.
“On Sunday, I received a call from Ms. Padilla, and we dispatched a crew out there,” he added.
Sanchez said the problem that occurred Sunday originated at the Canal Street lift station and was caused by a pumping capacity issue. Velasquez explained that use of the wastewater system – flushing toilets, for instance – creates influent going into the lift station, which has a holding tank called a wet well.
“That wet well has some submergible pumps in there. A line comes into the wet well and depending on the float set points, say we want the first pump to come on when the level (inside the wet well) reaches 10 feet, and if the level keeps on rising inside the wet well, then we’ll call for the secondary pump. If it keeps going up, we have what’s called a high-level alarm,” Velazquez said.
The alarm turns on a light at the light station.
“We’ll have customers that are walking or jogging by the lift station and they’ll call and say, ‘Hey, the lift station on Losoya is going off,’ and we’ll send a standby crew out there,” Velazquez said.
He said a common problem encountered by those crews is grease buildup around the floats. Velazquez said city workers check all 17 of the city’s lift stations once in the morning and once in the afternoon.
“What happened here is that this is a very old system. . . It’s an inch-and-a-quarter, instead of being a two-inch pump, and it’s very tight in there, so we don’t have room to install bigger pumps,” Velazquez said.
“To remediate the problem at the Canal Street lift station, that Ms. Padilla saw, we raised up manhole four feet. So hydraulically, what I saw there, was a deficiency that was not addressed several years ago, so raising the manhole four feet, when the well doesn’t work or a pump doesn’t start at a certain level, the water starts rising inside (the new) manhole and doesn’t flow onto the ground,” Velazquez said.
“And that gives us more time to address the problem,” Sanchez added.
He noted the city is looking at several long-term fixes, including installing bigger pumps in the wet wells where it is possible to do so and installing a system where city supervisors will be notified electronically if there is a problem at one of the lift stations.
Velazquez said several of the city’s lift stations have been rehabilitated, including Round Mountain, Losoya, Nicholson, Pierce and Edwards.
“We’re planning to go out for bids to rehabilitate 10 more, and that’s going to be close to half a million dollars,” Velazquez said.
Asked if any of the leaked sewerage from the Canal Street lift station entered the creek, Velazquez said, “Not that I know of, nothing flowed into the creek. We also sent out a report to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), which we are required to do.”
