The Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Betsabe Perez, 13, and a teenager who may be connected with her abduction.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning, describing Perez as White, 5’5”, 135 lbs and having dark brown hair and brown eyes. Last time she was seen she was wearing a white T-shirt and black and white bandana on her head.
The police are also looking for Erik Diaz-Tapia, White, 19, who is described as being 6’0”, 190 lbs, and having black hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing, in connection with Perez’s abduction.
“The suspect is driving a red older model four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac. The suspect was last heard from in Del Rio, Texas. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert says.
If you have information on this case, dial 911 or contact the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 774 7513.
