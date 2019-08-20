El Paso hospital clinic: “Trump demonstrated absence of empathy,” and Trump’s aides admit things didn’t go well, but Trump, his usual self, came out bragging about the crowds that greeted him. What crowds? Others ask.
And in the El Paso hospital, the word is that the injured victims refused to see him.
And Trump’s aides must’ve had a premonition, and that’s why they didn’t allow the cameras anywhere near the disaster they call Mr. President.
Trump supporters don’t want their alleged savior to be called names. And Trump himself calls the Democrats disgraceful for calling him a White nationalist, but he himself at his recent rally in Ohio pointed to his own racist self as a nationalist. And as for name calling, he is the champion, using epithets such as “bad hombres,” “s--thole countries,” “breeding,” “go back where you came from,” and worse.
He sorts political foes into enemies, and those who kiss his butt into servants willing to defend his most disgraceful actions. They replace Americanism with his angry, hostile creed of I am White, and you are not.
George Washington, in his farewell address, told the young nation to treat the foreigner with kindness, as foreigners had been very helpful to the colonies and his army.
Two-thousand French infantry fought with Washington’s army, which was trained by a former Polish general, who Washington made an American general.
British General Cornwallis, who had a foothold in the south, where 300 Spaniards out of Louisiana stopped British ships from landing supplies, and reinforcements for him.
Plus, the local colonials were beating him like a drum, and it made Cornwallis beat a path to Yorktown, Virginia, where he hoped the British fleet would help him escape.
But surprise, surprise, the French fleet had the exit blocked and Cornwallis surrendered to Washington.
This country is a hodge-podge of foreigners; even the natives (Indians) who were here long before the pious pilgrims, came from somewhere else.
I do not believe in open borders. We are a country of laws. Trump is right about illegal immigration, but the way he goes about it is cruel and savage. The El Paso shooter told the police he was targeting Mexicans.
This man is not mentally ill, you know, a nut. If he was, he would’ve done his massacre in Dallas where he lives, but he makes a beeline to El Paso 600 miles away where the population is 82 percent Mexican-American, and a killer’s Mexican target paradise.
In his cowardly manifesto, he wrote not to blame Trump, giving himself away as a killer making his decision to wanton murder from the evil mouth of Hispanic hating Trumpstein.
In the age of Trump, Republican leaders have become a jelly of moral weakness, too afraid of their Trump-loving voters who have gone gaga over a lying liar in the Oval Office mouthing off about gun reform who he blames on mental illness.
He has taken no action on gun reform since the Parkland massacre despite promises he made to take it up.
And as for mental illness being the root cause for the massacres in America, that is pure hogwash from Trump and the congressional Republicans, including Texas Governor Abbott.
Trump is a rotten tomato in a basket full of nuts (Republicans in Congress.)
You do not take away their parents, leaving the children stranded, bewildered and traumatized.
Columnist/reporter Lisa H. Gold – San Antonio Express News recently wrote:
“First, Trump and his supporters have overly stoked or tacitly endorsed racial and religious division for political gain. Social and political leaders have increasingly used dehumanizing language and encouraged or turned a blind eye to violence against certain groups. This social climate emboldens people already inclined to engage in violent behavior, to do so.” Lisa Gold is primarily a board-certified forensic psychiatrist.
And I say Trump is a real certified bulldozer who has not only plowed the Clean Water Act, but has wrecked the whole save the environment thing.
And he is going all out giving his corporate pals the freedom to commit heinous crimes to the Alaska environment. Like the man said, everything Trump touches, dies.
But the local columnist says everything Trump is gold, including his trade war with China.
But ask American exporters how that one is going.
