Del Rioans peacefully protested against corruption and racial profiling on Tuesday afternoon, by respecting opposing views despite receiving some backlash from the community, an organizer of the protest said.
“There were things that were said,” Valerie Rodriguez-Davila, organizer of the protest, said.
It was clear to the protesters they shouldn’t engage in an argument with anybody, “let them say what they want, you just continue to stay with the cause,” Davila said.
Some people took to the streets or social media and shared discontent for the protest. Davila said she saw at least three to four men expressing opposition to the protest and one person under the Facebook username “Sancho Villa” claiming the protesters were paid actors or members of the group ANTIFA.
Along with the comments, a picture of the license plates of one of the organizers was posted. By Wednesday morning the profile of “Sancho Villa” had either been deleted, renamed or gone private as it was no longer available.
In a follow up statement, Davila said this person and others of similar mindset went into “social media hiding.”
She said those against the protest have the right to express their opinion, “Everybody has their own rights,” Davila said adding she contacted Del Rio police after a protester was allegedly approached by a man brandishing a gun, and was told, in what she described as “a not so nice” tone, to move his vehicle from the Skillets parking lot, located adjacent to the site of the protest.
Both Davila and Eddie Amezcua Jr., owner of Skillets, said neither filed a police report for the alleged confrontation. Anita Pruneda, city of Del Rio Public Relations Manager, confirmed that as of Thursday no formal report was filed by either party.
Amezcua stated he remained outside of the restaurant the entire afternoon and did not see any confrontations take place. He did ask people to move their vehicles, but said he was not brandishing a weapon.
Davila took to Facebook Tuesday evening, giving her version of the confrontation and calling for a boycott of the restaurant and as well as Buffalo Wings and Rings, which the Amezcua family also owns and operates.
On Wednesday afternoon Amezcua, via telephone, issued a statement to the News-Herald addressing the alleged confrontation.
“We simply wanted our parking spaces to be available for our customers. Our establishment was open for business at the time and we would have had zero spaces for our customers,” Amezcua said, adding there was no violence, no guns, no militia or threatening remarks made to anyone.
Amezcua added that his family believes in non-violent protests and said they do not condone any behavior that would be seen as threatening.
Wednesday evening, the Amezcua family issued a public statement via the Skillets Del Rio’s official Facebook page, regarding Davila’s accusations on social media.
“To All Skillets Loyal Customers, Friends, Supporters, Employees and Members of the Community: We at Skillets do not condone any behavior that would lead to citizens feeling unsafe and apologize to anyone who may have felt that way. Accusations have been made concerning our family, and we want to ensure you, they are not true. We do not see race or religion or ethnic background. We are only as strong as we are united as weak as we are divided. We are proud our community came together with fortitude. Thank you for taking a stand! We send our condolences to the families of all those that have lost loved ones due to injustice. United we stand.”
While similar protests were marred by looting and rioting, Davila said that was not her intent with the Del Rio event. Davila also said she spoke with Del Rio Police Chief of Police Fred Knoll beforehand, in order to hold the protest while extending an invitation for police officers to stand alongside the protesters.
Police officers did not physically join the protest, but they remained near the vicinity.
“We wanted to make sure it was a protected event and we would be able to keep the peace,” Davila said. More than 200 citizens joined the protest and Davila remained at the site until everyone dispersed.
Davila added there were many conspiracy theories and beliefs surrounding the protest, such as it turning into a riot and that protesters were being bussed in from out of town.
“(The protesters) were from Del Rio. We’re all from Del Rio and that’s not the case,” Davila said.
