Along with a group of enthusiastic and dedicated young women, the Miss Val Verde pageant system is starting a new year with a journey of self-empowerment and leadership. The Miss Val Verde 40th Annual Scholarship Pageant had this week its first public activity, as members and participants attended the Martin Luther King march held Monday.
“Every year around this time we launch the journey of a lifetime for young ladies in the sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade,” pageant Director Claudia Lopez said.
“The Miss Val Verde pageant system is committed to helping leaders find their strengths and inner beauty. The program is designed as a self development journey and hands on experience is applied during the public speaking workshops, poise, etiquette and service project coordinating,” she said.
This year’s theme was revealed during the orientation as “Celebrating the Beauty, Elegance and Grace of the 20s Old Glam” with the vision of 2020.
Young ladies will compete in public speaking, fitness wear, meet the press, evening wear and photogenic. Rehearsals will start in February and will only be held Sundays from 2-6 p.m. Public appearances started with the MLK March followed by the Mayor’s Proclamation and Kick Off on Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. during the city council meeting.
The pageant is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at the Paul Poag Theater at 6 p.m.
Mini Me division is open for contestants 1-10 years of age, they will compete Sunday, April 19, at the Paul Poag Theater at 2 p.m.
Deadline to register is Jan. 30. For a contestant packet call or text (830) 488 5886 or email Claudia Lopez at claudia.lopez304@gmail.com
You can also like the pageant’s Facebook page at Miss Val Verde Pageant System and send them an inbox message.
No experience is needed. Returning participants may request a 50 percent voucher and every new participant is eligible for a welcome voucher as well in the amount of $25.
