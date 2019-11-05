Election day is today

Election day for the Texas constitutional amendment election and the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District school bond election is today, with six polling places open for Val Verde voters.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Old County Court At-Law, 207 East Losoya, for voters in precincts 10-13; Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd. for voters in precincts 20-24; the 4-H Barns at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, 2006 North Main St., for voters in precincts 30-33; and St. Joseph Church’s Parish Hall, 510 Wernett St., for voters in precincts 40-43.
Two more locations will be open at Buena Vista Elementary School’s planning room, 100 Echo Valley Drive, and at Lamar Elementary School’s library, 301 Waters Ave. for all voters, according to the office of the Val Verde County Clerk/Elections Administrator.
After 12 days of early voting, out of 27,713 registered voters in Val Verde County, 1,638 have cast their vote either in person or by mail, according to data posted by the Texas Secretary of State.
The number of votes cast represents 5.91 percent of the registered voters.
Voters in Texas are voting on 10 proposed constitutional amendments, while those within the boundaries of the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District will be deciding whether or not a $19 million bond for the construction of a new elementary school is passed.
The proposed amendments are as follows:
Proposition No. 1
“The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”
Proposition No. 2
“The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”
Proposition No. 3
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”
Proposition No. 4
“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
Explanation — A ‘’yes’’ vote means amending the constitution to prohibit the Legislature from adopting an income tax. A ‘’no’’ vote means an income tax remains a possibility lawmakers could consider at some future date.
Proposition No. 5
“The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proposition No. 6
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”
Proposition No. 7
“The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”
Proposition No. 8
“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”
Proposition No. 9
“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valor em taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”
Proposition No. 10
“The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”
San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Bond Election
“The issuance of $19,000,000 of San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District building bonds for the purposes of constructing, renovating, acquiring, and equipping a new elementary school, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
