U.S. Congressman Will Hurd (R-23rd Dist. of Texas) was selected as the 2019 Mr. Amistad and Fiesta de Amistad grand marshal, the International Good Neighbor Council Del Rio Chapter announced.
IGNC Del Rio President Elsa Reyes announced the selection of Hurd as this year’s Mr. Amistad and Fiesta de Amistad grand marshal.
As Mr. Amistad, Hurd will participate in all Fiesta de Amistad events beginning with the “abrazo” (embrace) ceremony under the direction of IGNC Del Rio Past President and former Del Rio City Mayor Dora Alcala, the organization said.
“Del Rio and Acuña are not two separate cities, but one community divided by an international boundary. For nearly 60 years the annual Amistad parade has signified the importance of this lasting friendship between this community along with the United States and Mexico,” Hurd said.
“The United States and Mexico are friends who build things together, and this is not better showcased than during our annual festivities in Del Rio. I have loved being able to participate in the Abrazo ceremony uniting our cities in years past and am honored to be able to play a role in this year’s events as the 2019 Mr. Amistad and Fiestas de Amistad grand marshal,” Hurd said.
Weather permitting, the abrazo ceremony commemorating the signing of the Amistad Dam Treaty by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Mexican President Adolfo Lopez Mateos on Oct. 24, 1960 will be held at the Amistad Dam.
Fiesta de Amistad Parade 2019: Celebrates Love, Friendship and Unity Between Our Two Countries, is the largest parade held in the city of Del Rio and the highlight of Fiesta de Amistad.
Traditional Fiesta de Amistad events include the crowning of Miss Del Rio 2019-2020, Little Mr. and Miss Fiesta de Amistad, Traditional Fiesta Arts and Crafts at Greenwood Park. New this year is the addition of Copa de Amistad Chute Out Bull Riding.
Three-term Congressman Hurd has attended each year’s abrazo ceremony and grand parade since he was first elected.
Hurd has been recognized for his legislative achievements in support of the local community especially Amistad National Recreation Area, Laughlin Air Force Base, veterans, community health center clinics such as United Medical Centers, Gear Up educational advances, and his support of area youth in STEM and Technology.
Hurd, a San Antonio native and Texas A&M Computer Science Graduate, previously served our country as an undercover CIA officer.
Additional information and applications for events are available at www.igncdelriochapter.com.
