Del Rioans can stop by a local venue and get tested for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday without charge.
A walk-through testing site will be set up at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Boulevard, today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The testing site is open to the public and tests are free, according to county’s announcement.
