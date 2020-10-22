The early voting center located at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd., will be serving Val Verde County voters extended hours on Saturday, County Clerk and Elections Administrator Generosa “Janie” Ramon said Thursday.
Saturday, Oct. 24, the center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Ramon said. A new order is extending voting hours originally scheduled for the morning hours only.
Ramon said early voting will remain open on Sunday 1-5 p.m. and next week voting will continue Monday through Wednesday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
For the last two days of early voting, Thursday and Friday, the elections administrator said the hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Nov. 3 general election in Val Verde County includes the president, U.S. senator, House representative, state senator and state representative, county positions and City of Del Rio, hospital board, and two school board elections depending upon the voter’s district of residence.
As of Thursday morning, a total of 6,391 voters, representing 22 percent of the county’s 28,927 registered voters had cast their ballots.
