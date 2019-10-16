Recent state legislation on property tax rates and public education funding was the focus of Texas Sen. Pete Flores’ presentation to the Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and its guests during Wednesday’s member luncheon.
Del Rio Chamber of Commerce President Selina Velasquez introduced Flores, a Republican who lives in Pleasanton. Before being elected to the Texas Senate in 2016, Flores served with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for 27 years, becoming the first Hispanic colonel to lead the agency.
Flores told the chamber members and their guests he represents 830,000 Texans in 17 counties. He said that will probably change after next year’s U.S. Census and redistricting, adding redistricting will probably be “one of the big issues” facing the Texas Legislature during its 87th Session in 2021.
Flores said his knowledge of how state government works, gained during his tenure with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, helped him when he went to the Texas Senate.
“I worked four sessions at the Capitol, so I was able to have relationships both in the House and the Senate, both with Democrats and Republicans going back 17 years, so the Good Lord works in his ways and that was something that helped me tremendously when I went in as a freshman to the Senate,” Flores said.
Flores said he was able to represent the district on several key committees, including the Senate finance committee. Flores also served on four other committees: criminal justice, natural resources and economic development, higher education and health and human services.
“Because of that experience I had previously as a division director in state government, I brought that knowledge to the committee of how agencies work, and that different perspective gave us – and I say ‘us’ because it is about us – a very important seat at a big table.
“When you talk about dealing with the money, our (state) budget this year was a $250.3 billion budget. The state of Texas, as the governor says often and which is true, if we were our own stand-alone country, we would be the 10th largest economy in the world,” Flores said.
He credited the state’s strong economy to the fact that “we’re an environment of free enterprise and our economy is diversified.”
During its most recent session, the Texas Legislature had to address funding for ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey damages, he said.
“We also had to address property tax reform. That was another issue that was very important to all of you, that I heard throughout my campaign. We also had to address public education reform, and that required a major investment. We also addressed infrastructure, our roads and our highways, public safety and health and human services,” Flores said.
“Bottom line: The 86th Session was not about getting into the weeds. It was about dealing with the pillars of the house, if you will,” Flores said.
Flores said one of the aspects the legislature reviewed when it took up property tax reform was that each county in Texas has its own appraisal district and “does it its own way.”
“It happened that way because there wasn’t enough statutory oversight. Everything’s about checks and balances. That’s the beauty of our republic,” Flores said.
He said Senate Bill 2, the property tax reform bill, and House Bill 3, the bill to reform public education, were the two crucial pieces of legislation passed during the last session.
“Property tax reform, what that bill did, it pretty much put a cap on what governments could charge. Before, that cap was 8 percent and every year, (local) governments could (increase the property tax rate) up to 8 percent before they had to ask for the voters’ permission,” Flores said.
He said Senate Bill 2 was originally drafted to lower the 8 percent limit to 2.5 percent before voters’ permission was sought.
The bill that eventually passed, Flores said, set the limit at 3.5 percent.
“That means that local governments can raise their taxes 3.5 percent per year. It’s designed to be able to allow governments to work, but also for we the people to have our voice by giving permission,” Flores said.
Flores also spoke about House Bill 3, which dealt with public education reform.
“Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 3 are tied at the hip, so property tax is where most of the funding was occurring for schools, and at the current rate, the state’s contribution was getting less and less and less, and the contribution by property owners was getting more and more and more,” he said.
Flores said House Bill 3 changed the allocation formula for public education funding, increasing the allotment from $5,140 to $6,160 per student.
He noted the state contributed $11.6 billion into House Bill 3, including $2 billion in pay raises for teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors. He said the bill also addressed educator retirement and “hardening” of school infrastructure.
“It was bold, transformational and bipartisan,” Flores said of the public education bill.
Flores said one of the other items the Texas Legislature accomplished during its last session was allocating $190.3 million for new construction of the San Antonio State Hospital, which serves 54 counties, including Val Verde. He added the $190.3 million is the first phase of the construction project.
Flores also reviewed other projects: $13.3 million for the University of Texas Health Science Center and $1.9 million for the Veterans Commission for Rural Health.
“I consider it a true privilege to be able to serve you in the Texas Senate and to be your voice,” Flores said and pledged he would
