Del Rioans are invited to take a peek inside some of the city’s most beautifully decorated holiday homes during the annual Pan American Round Table of Del Rio Holiday Home Tour.
The holiday home tour will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and will feature Casa Bella, the home of Theela and Lanette Rodriguez at 310 Boulder Ridge Drive, the home of Rita and Kurt Daniels at 500 Spring St. and the home of Laura and Joel Langton at 108 Central St.
“The holiday home tour is a long-standing tradition and is the only fundraiser by the Pan American Round Table to provide scholarships to single parents or persons who are already in the workforce and returning to college to pursue their degrees. Thanks to the community’s support of our scholarship fundraisers, we are able to award several scholarships each year to persons pursuing their dreams,” said Dora Alcalá, this year’s chair of the group’s holiday home tour.
The owner of one of the homes on the tour, Theela Rodriguez, spoke about the work she and her twin sister Lanette and their mother have done getting their home ready.
“Setting up our home for this year’s Holiday Home Tour has been exciting. Every year we purchase something new and can’t wait to find the perfect place for it. We have seven trees displayed throughout the house, each one created in a perfect theme for each room,” Rodriguez said.
“I also have a very special tree displayed in my bedroom that my mother and I created together. I had always wanted a tree created in the shape of a dress. I’d seen one in a department store, but it was priced too high and not exactly done the way I wanted.
“For our ‘dress tree,’ we used a black mannequin stand, chicken wire, string, garland, gold satin material and accessories and ornaments. Mom and I gathered and molded the chicken wire in the form of a skirt and tied it around the waist of the mannequin. I am so proud of our creation, but more so that it was a project created with my mother,” Rodriguez added.
She said she is very excited to welcome Del Rioans to their home for the tour.
“We are so excited for the tour and can’t wait for all to enjoy the decorations throughout our home,” Rodriguez said.
Alcalá also spoke about the history of the Pan American Round Table and how it was created.
“The Pan American Round Table was founded by Florence Terry Griswold, who lived in San Antonio, close to the U.S.-Mexico border during the political turbulence of 1910-1916. She opened her home to women and children of the Americas, who were fleeing violence in their home countries, and founded the Pan American Round Table in 1916,” said
Alcalá said the Del Rio Table “is committed to the pledge of fulfilling its objectives of knowledge, understanding and friendship.”
Alcalá said tickets for the home tour are $12 and can be purchased at the door of any of the three homes on the tour Sunday. Alcalá also invited anyone who would like to buy tickets in advance to contact her at (830) 719-0324.
