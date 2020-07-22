The city of Del Rio announced Wednesday the implementation of Stage 1 - mild water shortage, of the water conservation plan, in effect immediately and until the San Felipe Springs water plant can maintain demand while running on regular operations.
The city is discouraging outdoor water use between the hours of 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. in order to maintain water levels in the city’s tanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.