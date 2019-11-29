Happy Black Friday, or as I call it, Happy Window Shopping Day because I can’t afford any of that cool stuff nor do I wish to battle it out with someone’s aunt over a television that’ll be there next week.
The joy of the Thanksgiving holiday is that it’s supposed to be a time to give thanks for what we have. It may be a new job. It may be personal or family health. It may be something even as simple as being thankful the Dallas Cowboys didn’t lose again (a low blow, I know).
In times like these I am thankful for a job I love, coworkers who act as more like family than strangers just thrown together, the love of my small but dependable family, and a community that is often ready to lend a hand when the need arises.
If there’s anything I’m not thankful for is getting older and having to leave behind the joys of youth. There was a time that Thanksgiving meant hanging out with friends and visiting as many different homes as we could to sample all the different ways folks prepared their holiday meals. We came from different backgrounds, but we were like brothers who raided kitchens and dealt with leftovers in our own special way.
Even after high school we did our best to get together to celebrate, but it wasn’t a “friendsgiving”. It was more of a chance to eat until all we wanted to do was pass out on the carpet and sleep off the turkey and stuffing hangover.
One of the most memorable Thanksgivings involved myself and another friend as we made the decision to drive the more than 200 miles to Alpine to not only visit another of our friends who was stationed there with the Border Patrol, but to also bring him a container of my dad’s famous cranberry relish. Thanksgiving mornings weren’t the same without dad’s slurry mixture of cranberries, oranges and who knows what else. The sound of the blender turning the various ingredients into a tangy concoction was what woke me up every Thanksgiving morning. If he had to be up, then we all had to be up I guess.
I didn’t care for cranberries, so I passed on his relish and any cranberry form, but my friend couldn’t get enough of the stuff. Every time he came over in the days following Thanksgiving he’d always ask if there was any left over. If there was, he’d make sure it found a good home in his stomach.
We drove down US Highway 90 and visited with him in his small apartment, eventually eating a late lunch at Alpine’s Chinese restaurant. We delivered the goods and he was happier than words could describe. Unfortunately, we left earlier than we probably should have, and I blame myself for that. He has his own family now but he doesn’t hesitate to remind me how we “abandoned” him out there on that Thanksgiving.
No one said all the Thanksgiving memories were perfect, but the good times truly outweigh the bad ones. I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe holiday.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
