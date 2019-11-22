A local museum is preparing to share goodwill and holiday cheer with a toy and food drive to be held on Dec. 13. The drive will offer a variety of opportunities for Del Rioans to participate in and help those in need.
The drive will take place from 6-9 p.m. and will be at the Whitehead Memorial Museum located at 1308 S. Main St. Del Rioans looking to spread some goodwill can enter the museum that day by taking non-perishable food items or new unwrapped toys.
“Any canned goods are always a good thing to bring,” Whitehead Memorial Museum Executive Director Michael Diaz said.
Toy donations are recommended to be for children ages five to 10, according to Diaz. Food and toy donations will benefit local organizations Loaves and Fishes and Briana’s Blessings.
Del Rioans attending the event will receive free goodie bags from Santa. “We will have about 300 goodie bags available,” Diaz said. Children can get their picture taken with Santa Claus or participate in the gingerbread house contest.
The contest is divided into three age groups; ages 3 to 6, 7 to 11 and 12 to 17. Live music will be performed by Dunamis, a local Christian worship band.
Other activities Del Rioans can enjoy during the event are the opportunity to see the Cadena nativity scene and taste hot chocolate, tamales and bunuelos.
For more information, people can contact the museum at (830) 774 7568 or visit its website whiteheadmuseum.org.
