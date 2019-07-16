It was refreshing for me to read in the devotional page, from one of the writers, the following: “This great country was founded on the idea that we should have some basic rights, free from other governments, free from tyranny of our government, and freedom of and from religion.”
Truly a man of God who speaks the truth, for in the Constitution, we are governed by the laws of man, not by the laws of God.
Brother J puts the icing on the cake of freedom, and I hope he will forgive my mentioning his name in my column.
The American Founders were not atheists, nor heathens. They came from Christian homes, but they chose to leave religion to the people, not government. The laws of man are for everybody, the laws of God are for sinners who come to Jesus with true real change and honest repentance in their hearts.
Two of the others in the devotional page remind me of St. John, who wanted Jesus to come in St. John’s own time, and send his neighbors to the devil. What, I wonder, makes them so sure they are not going there themselves? It’s been more than 2,000 years and St. John is still waiting.
The very idea that in this country one can’t express his opinion about anything and everything is just stupid. That’s like Donald Trump defying the Supreme Court to get his way.
He goes to North Korea to praise Kim Jung Un and invites the murdering, bloody dictator to the White House.
While in America, he keeps children in cages in filthy conditions.
Well, they shouldn’t come, he says.
This man has no soul.
Yes! They shouldn’t come, but that’s no reason to treat them as if they weren’t human.
One Bible thumper in his recent column says Trump’s anti-gay stand makes him superior to Obama simply because Obama is not anti-gay, and once lit the White House with the colors of the Rainbow Coalition.
I am not gay. Never have been, and at my age won’t be.
But I will not condemn gayism for something they cannot help.
And for those who hate gays, and in the same breath say God is creator of all things living, are living a term known as oxymoron, and the term is appropriate.
God may have created us to be free people, but he has been late to the party of freedom, just as was late to the Garden of Eden when he could have saved Eve from her naiveté against a wily evil serpent. But if God knew what was going on, and was testing the naïve Eve, thats not loving, and the laws of man calls that entrapment!
And now because of that entrapment, we all carry the burden of a sinful nature. How fair is that?
From a loving God?
The Bible thumpers put all the blame on Eve, and her companion, the milquetoast Adam. But where was God’s responsibility, allowing a slimy serpent in the garden with his children? What parent knowingly does that?
And don’t tell me you are without sin, and you will be tiptoeing in the clouds all dressed in white. We all eat apples you know, that makes us sinners to the core. The serpents are winning.
You have seen pictures, drawings of a serpent all wrapped around its prey squeezing the life out of it, and swallow it whole.
Well, that’s what Trump is doing to this country: crushing the spirit out of it, and I believe with his big mouth, he could swallow us whole.
A new book out not too long ago, whose author’s name I can’t recall right now, except to say that it’s Willis Smith, but I’m not sure. He is a Republican strategist, and the idea of the book is truth talking to power titled: Everything Trump touches dies.”
Trump is obsessed with dictators, calling them strongmen.
He calls America’s long-time allies shirkers, cheats, not paying their fair share to NATO. I don’t know if that’s true, it could be because America, since World War II, has been the leader of the free world, and American leaders decided to stay out there, putting up military installations all over the world.
Not necessarily to protect others, but to be Johnny-on-the-spot to protect America by fighting over there, not over here. But Trump’s thought processes are missing a cog or two.
Of course, what has kept us free has been Americans giving the ultimate sacrifice.
But where would we be without good leadership? Which we do not get from Trump.
