Two individuals were recently arrested at the Del Rio Port of Entry in unrelated incidents, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected they were in possession of controlled substances, police records show.
Jesus Benitez Olivares, 39 years of age, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Highland Ranch Way, in Dale, Texas, was arrested on June 8, at 9:50 p.m. at the Del Rio Port of Entry, 3140 Spur 239, and charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances, police records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.